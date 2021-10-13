China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US at $42B

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports slowed while exports accelerated in September, customs data showed Wednesday, pushing the trade surplus higher on sustained demand in the U.S. and Asia. Exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was faster than the 26% increase logged in August. Imports rose 17.6% to $240 billion, slowing from a 33% jump the month before. Officials said shipping and other supply bottlenecks are still disrupting trade after last year’s pandemic downturn. Economists have forecast that surging global demand for Chinese goods will level off as anti-disease controls ease and entertainment, travel and other service industries reopen.