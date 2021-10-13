Chronic staffing shortage worsens in Nebraska state prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s corrections director says the state’s prison workforce shortage has become so severe that two facilities have cut back on the hours when they’re fully operational and a third will do the same starting next week. Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes says the prisons now have more than 625 job openings, thanks to an increase in staff turnover, which has forced remaining workers to pick up the slack. He says two Lincoln prisons, the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, have already switched to a four-day, 12-hour schedule for most prison activities, including family visits and recreation time.