Defense set to present case in murder trial of Texas nurse

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Prosecution is resting its case in the capital murder trial of a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas hospital. The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports that defense attorneys will begin calling witnesses Wednesday after prosecutors spent 11 days presenting evidence and expert testimony against 37-year-old William George Davis. He is accused of injecting air into the arterial system of four patients recovering from heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. During recovery from their surgeries, John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina suffered unexplained neurological events and died.