Early voting begins for Woodbury County’s local and school elections

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early voting started Wednesday in Woodbury County as city leaders prepare for local and school elections set for Nov. 2.

Starting Oct. 13, voters can go to the Woodbury County Courthouse to vote early, and Wednesday marks the first day of being able to send out Absentee Ballots. After the 2020 elections, new legislation was passed in Iowa that affects who can vote, where to vote, and how Iowans are allowed to vote.

Leaders at the Woodbury County Courthouse strongly encourage Siouxlanders to fill out their forms early, to allow plenty of time to mail them back before election day.

"The Board of Supervisors allowed me to put in my budget the ability to send out those request forms two years ago, and voters expect that they have been doing that for years. Now the legislature has changed the rules and it is going to have an adverse impact on these smaller elections," said Patrick Gill, Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections.

Voters must request their absentee ballot forms by this coming Monday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., in order to receive a ballot. Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and if you are planning to vote by absentee ballots, you must turn your ballot in at a polling location, courthouse, or dropbox by 8 p.m. on election day.

For more voter registration and information follow the link below:

-Iowa: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterregistration.html