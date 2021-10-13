Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist’s severe beating

MONROE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State Police trooper has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge in the 2019 beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs. Jacob Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop. Wednesday’s hearing in Monroe was done by video conference. Brown’s September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody. Bowman’s attorneys said they were disappointed that Brown was allowed to remain free on bond after the hearing.