Frost possible in western Siouxland by early Thursday morning

**Frost Advisory for southwesetern Siouxland from 3 am until 9 am Thursday**

Morning clouds and rain gave way to afternoon sunshine as gusty winds took over.

As the wind settles down tonight, temperatures will cool down and western Siouxland will have a chance of seeing a little frost by Thursday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for southwestern Siouxland from 3 am until 9 am Thursday for lows in the mid 30s.

While skies will start clear Thursday morning, we’ll see increasing clouds by the afternoon with highs staying a little cool near 60 degrees but with a much lighter wind.

Friday will stay a bit on the cool side of things as well with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday morning gives much of Siouxland the best chance of seeing some frost with lows in the mid 30s expected.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll start to warm up a bit better with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Some better warming moves in by late in the weekend.

I'll take a look at that and the rest of your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.