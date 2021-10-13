Lava from volcano on Spain’s La Palma forces 800 to evacuate

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands have awakened fearing for their homes and property after a new lava stream from an erupting volcano threatened to engulf another neighborhood on its way toward the Atlantic Ocean. Island authorities have ordered the evacuation of around 800 people from a section of the coastal town on Tuesday after the lava took a new course and put their homes in its probable path of destruction. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is traveling to the island Wednesday for his fourth visit since the eruption.