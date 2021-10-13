Family-run orchard in Madison, NE officially open for fall season

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Last month a northeast Nebraska orchard officially opened for the fall season. The same family has operated the orchard for generations -- and is once again ready to sell apples, and other fall items, to the community.

"We've got some beautiful apples to pick yet. Nice large size, no hail, a lot of just gorgeous apples to go yet," said Cindy DeGroot, the owner of the orchard.

For DeGroot Orchards in Madison, Nebraska, 2020 was a hard year, but for fall 2021, they are getting back to normal.

"Aren't we all just so relieved get backed to some point of normalcy? We're not all the way there yet but it is so good to be back," added DeGroot.

DeGroot says the orchard has been in her husband's family for three generations, and some people have been coming since day one.

"So many of the families have been coming here for generations. I have people with children of their own, say; I remember when I came with my grandpa and grandma and what an honor for us to be able to serve Northeast Nebraska and all of the travelers that come up and down the highway," said DeGroot.

The orchard won't just be selling apples though, you can also find pumpkins, squash, and other decorative fall items.

DeGroot says that she hopes everyone will make the trip up or down Highway 81 to check out the orchard. She says, so far, business has been good. And she hopes to continue seeing a big crowd at the orchard.