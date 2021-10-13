Man found guilty of killing Cleghorn man in second trial

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 71-year-old Spirit Lake man has again been found guilty of murder in a second trial in the May 2020 death of a Cleghorn man. The Sioux City Journal reports that a Sioux County jury on Tuesday found Gregg Eugene Winterfeld guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Grant Wilson. Wilson was found dead in a rural Ireron, Iowa, home, and investigators said Winterfeld shot the younger man during an argument. Winterfeld was charged with first-degree murder, but a jury in April found him guilty of second-degree murder. Before Winterfeld could be sentenced, a judge ordered a new trial after determining an error had been made during the jury selection process. Winterfeld faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced later.