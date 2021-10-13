Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tests positive for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesman says Foley has mild symptoms and is self-isolating as he recovers. He didn’t answer questions about when the lieutenant governor was tested or whether he has been vaccinated.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been vaccinated and has urged the public to get vaccinated too, but he opposes vaccine requirements.

The governor’s office updated Foley’s public schedule to remove all planned events for the week.

Foley, a Republican, is a former state auditor and lawmaker from Lincoln. He has served as lieutenant governor since 2015.