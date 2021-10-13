Norfolk Fire and Rescue reporting multiple COVID-19 cases, could affect staffing

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The fire department in Norfolk, Nebraska says it is currently experiencing issues with COVID-19 among its staff.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says nearly 1/3 of their responders have had a positive COVID test in the past 96 hours. With multiple cases being reported in a short time, officials with the fire department are saying this could affect their operations.

"Though we fully intend to be able to maintain our standard of minimum staffing on shift of 8, we do expect a potential impact should we have larger incidents or back-to-back calls requiring additional staffing," said Fire Chief Tim Wragge.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says they are working with other fire departments, Norfolk Dispatch and Faith Regional Health Services to help get them through the next 12-15 days.

During this time, officials say you can still call 911 if you have an emergency. However, if you have the ability to get yourself or whoever needs medical attention to the appropriate medical facility with your own transportation, officials ask that you consider that option.