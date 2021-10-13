Oct. 13: Iowa reports 94 COVID-19 deaths in the last week

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state's total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,748, an increase of 94 since last week's report.

According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,713 new positive cases in the last seven days, bringing the state's total to 507,525 since the beginning of the pandemic. The 14-day positivity rate is currently at 9.2%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans has dropped in the last week, the state's total going from 626 to 598, with 150 of those patients in the ICU. The state says 79.2% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 84% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 66.8% of the state's 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 69.2% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources