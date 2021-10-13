Oct. 13: Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations at 415

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows over 4,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 4,312 more COVID-19 cases from Oct. 6 through Oct. 13, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 274,254.

Active hospitalizations remain at 415 since last week's report. Virus-related deaths have increased by four to 2,431 in the last week's report.

Currently, 67.70% of Nebraska's eligible population has completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,066,111 people are fully vaccinated.

