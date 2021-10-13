Oct. 13: South Dakota reports nearly 60% of 12 and older population fully vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,342 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 149,337. Of those cases, 141,071 have recovered, bringing active cases to 6,735, a decrease of 646 since Oct. 6's report.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased from 221 to 207 in the last week. Overall, 7,629 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 427,298 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, with 395,651 residents fully vaccinated. This means 59.38% of the state's 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated.

Ten new virus-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the state's death toll to 2,177.

