Police in Sioux Falls searching for men in stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are trying to find whoever stabbed a man and left him fighting for his life. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports a 32-year-old man was stabbed Sunday night about 10:30 p.m. in the central portion of the city. The man suffered life-threatening wounds and was taken to a hospital. Police said Tuesday his condition hasn’t improved and he could still die. Surveillance video from a business shows two men possibly assaulted the man. Investigators say the men aren’t considered suspects yet but they are people of interest in the case.