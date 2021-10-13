Skip to Content

Police in Sioux Falls searching for men in stabbing

8:58 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are trying to find whoever stabbed a man and left him fighting for his life. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports a 32-year-old man was stabbed Sunday night about 10:30 p.m. in the central portion of the city. The man suffered life-threatening wounds and was taken to a hospital. Police said Tuesday his condition hasn’t improved and he could still die. Surveillance video from a business shows two men possibly assaulted the man. Investigators say the men aren’t considered suspects yet but they are people of interest in the case. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content