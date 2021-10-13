Ricketts promotes Nebraska jobs program for SNAP recipients

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is praising a federally funded job-training program that helps Nebraskans on food stamps pay for textbooks, transportation and other services to help them get higher-paying jobs. Ricketts singled out the SNAP Next Step Employment and Training program at a news conference, calling it a “life-changing” initiative that assists several dozen recipients a year. The program is jointly administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the state, and the Nebraska Department of Labor, which provides job coaches to recipients.