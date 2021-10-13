Skip to Content

San Francisco hasn’t approved any vaccine waiver for workers

8:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 800 San Francisco city workers have asked for medical or religions exemptions to avoid a looming deadline for them to get vaccinated or lose their job. But so far, the city has not approved a single request. That’s according to a city human resources official, who said about 5.5% of the city’s 35,000-employee workforce have not complied with the mandate to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Police officers, firefighters and other employees who work in high-risk settings were expected to be vaccinated by Wednesday. However, among that group 260 police, fire and sheriff’s employees sought religious or medical waivers. A spokesman for the police union says 120 officers face termination because they didn’t meet today’s deadline.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

8:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

Associated Press

