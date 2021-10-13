Sioux City Railroad Museum partners with Tolerance Week to open Holocaust exhibit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Railroad Museum has partnered with the organization "Tolerance Week" to create a new exhibit at the museum.

For 17 years Tolerance Week has been focused on educating Siouxland's youth about the importance and the history of the Holocaust and World War II. Tolerance Week has recently purchased a period boxcar, similar to the ones used to transport prisoners during World War II. The funds to purchase the railcar were provided to the non-profit by donations from Jerry and Kathy Weiner. The railcar will go on display at the Sioux City Railroad Museum and both the organization's missions are to provide better education to the people of Siouxland.

"You can tell somebody about something that happened, or you can show them. I think, when lessons are learned visually and verbally it will stay with them longer," said Kelli Erickson, Tolerance Week Board Member.

The new exhibit is estimated to open in the Fall of 2022 and will be designed to educate the community about what happened during the "Final Solution" which was the Nazi's plan for the genocide of Jews during the war, and how the railroad played an important part during these historic times.

"The boxcar symbolizes the transition, survivors have been quoted as saying, it is the transition between them as a human and them as a number that can be disposed of. So, it is very symbolic to what happened to the victims of the Holocaust," said Erickson.

