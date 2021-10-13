Sioux Falls zoo says COVID may have killed snow leopard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials at a Sioux Falls zoo say COVID-19 may have killed one of their snow leopards. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the animal, named Baya, died at the Great Plains Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials say Baya died of a respiratory illness that might have been COVID-19. The snow leopard began coughing on Oct. 3. By Oct. 4 she was acting lethargic and wouldn’t eat. Zoo veterinarians gave Baya antibiotics on Thursday but she was in critical condition later in the day. Baya had been at the zoo since early 2021. Zoo officials said Monday that a tiger at the zoon has tested positive for COVID-19.