Spirit Lake man convicted of murder after re-trial

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Spirit Lake, Iowa has once again been found guilty of murder after getting a re-trial.

Gregg Winterfeld, 71, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 12 for the death of Grant Wilson. Winterfeld was originally found guilty of second-degree murder back on April 7. But before sentencing, the court ordered a new trial. This is because District Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled Winterfeld did not get enough peremptory challenges during jury selection in his first trial.

The case arose back on May 9, when the Sioux County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting inside a home in Ireton. Court documents say the two men had gotten into an argument inside the home after they had been drinking whiskey and beer since noon.

Wilson went to sleep outside in a car while Winterfeld armed himself with a revolver before trying to convince Grant to sleep inside.

Documents say the men began to argue when Winterfeld unholstered the gun and shot him. Winterfeld said Wilson had a knife.

With Winterfeld convicted again, he has been taken into custody pending a new sentencing hearing. At this time, a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.