Strong winds Wednesday with morning thunderstorms and a chance for frost by nighttime

**Wind Advisory for areas north of Sioux City through 1 PM Wednesday**

**Frost Advisory for Antelope, Cuming, Madison, Pierce and Wayne Counties from 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A strong storm system is moving through the Plains this morning and giving us a round of thunderstorms.



These could have strong winds, lots of lightning and some decent rainfall.



The storms look to wrap up by midday with some clearing for the afternoon.



The entire day is looking pretty windy, though, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible through the morning and into the early afternoon.



Temperatures for most of the day will sit pretty steady in the low 60s.



Winds will start to ease overnight and, where the winds end up a little bit lighter, there will be the chance to get some scattered frost in northeast Nebraska.



Thursday will start off with sunshine but clouds will start to increase as the day goes along.



More on the busy next 24 hours and how the rest of the week looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.