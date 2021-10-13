Trisha Yearwood on making jerky, bacon straws and wontons

NEW YORK (AP) — Wontons stuffed with collard greens and a cake colored to look like camouflage are features of country star Trisha Yearwood’s fourth cookbook, “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.” It has 125 recipes that blend her knowledge of soulful Southern cooking with influences from China, Italy and Mexico. Yearwood says the last five years hosting her Emmy-winning Food Network series “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” has helped boost her kitchen skills and expand her recipe development. Yearwood also leaned on several family recipes for many of the dishes in the new book, including some from her dad’s mom.