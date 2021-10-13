Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

2:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17

Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Fullerton, 25-21, 28-26, 27-25

Burwell def. CWC, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21

Chadron def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9

David City def. Heartland

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13

Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Garden County def. Paxton, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11

Giltner def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 26-24, 25-10

Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 19-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-16, 28-26, 25-20

Minden def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 27-29, 25-21, 26-24, 15-11

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14

North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19

Ogallala def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-10, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10

Omaha North def. Omaha Bryan, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-8, 25-5

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12

Pender def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 27-25, 25-15, 25-21

St. Mary’s def. Osmond, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-5

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10

Stuart def. West Holt, 25-18, 25-20, 25-9

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-0, 25-0

Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20

Winnebago def. Madison, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-8, 25-9

Broken Bow Triangular=

Ainsworth def. McCook

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-22

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23

Crete Triangular=

Crete def. Milford, 25-18, 26-24

Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21

Seward def. Milford, 25-12, 25-20

Dundy County Stratton Triangular=

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-19

Perkins County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-11

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14

Semifinal=

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

Mead def. Palmyra, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-23

Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-20

Fillmore Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-20

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-3

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13

FKC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-12, 29-27, 25-21

Franklin Triangular=

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-21, 25-22

Hartington/Newcastle Triangular=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-22, 25-12

Winside def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Hitchcock County Triangular=

Cambridge def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 25-11

Cambridge def. Southwest, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-4, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Elba def. Palmer, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-8, 25-10

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-6

Hyannis Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-13

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-13

Hyannis def. Morrill, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23

Knox County Tournament=

Championship=

Crofton def. Wausa, 25-18, 26-24

Third Place=

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Centura def. Ord, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11

McCool Junction Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-19, 25-12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-6, 25-11

Meridian Triangular=

Meridian def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-14

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16

Mitchell Triangular=

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-20, 25-19

Mitchell def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-21

Mitchell def. Scottsbluff, 12-25, 27-25, 25-21

NCC Tournament=

Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 27-25, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Lewiston def. Friend, 0-0

Sterling def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-19

Sterling def. Southern, 25-22, 25-21

Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-8

Semifinal=

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

Randolph Triangular=

Randolph def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-20, 30-28

Randolph def. Wynot, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-22, 25-11

Shelton Triangular=

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-16

Shelton def. Cross County, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20

Shelton def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-16

St. Edward Triangular=

St. Edward def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-12

St. Edward def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-12

