Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Fullerton, 25-21, 28-26, 27-25
Burwell def. CWC, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21
Chadron def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9
David City def. Heartland
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13
Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Giltner def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 26-24, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 19-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-16, 28-26, 25-20
Minden def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 27-29, 25-21, 26-24, 15-11
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14
North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19
Ogallala def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-10, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10
Omaha North def. Omaha Bryan, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-8, 25-5
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12
Pender def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 27-25, 25-15, 25-21
St. Mary’s def. Osmond, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-5
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10
Stuart def. West Holt, 25-18, 25-20, 25-9
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-0, 25-0
Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20
Winnebago def. Madison, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-8, 25-9
Broken Bow Triangular=
Ainsworth def. McCook
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-22
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23
Crete Triangular=
Crete def. Milford, 25-18, 26-24
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21
Seward def. Milford, 25-12, 25-20
Dundy County Stratton Triangular=
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-19
Perkins County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-11
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14
Semifinal=
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-23
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-20
Fillmore Central Triangular=
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-20
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-3
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13
FKC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-12, 29-27, 25-21
Franklin Triangular=
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-21, 25-22
Hartington/Newcastle Triangular=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-22, 25-12
Winside def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
Hitchcock County Triangular=
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 25-11
Cambridge def. Southwest, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-4, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Elba def. Palmer, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-8, 25-10
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-6
Hyannis Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-13
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-13
Hyannis def. Morrill, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23
Knox County Tournament=
Championship=
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-18, 26-24
Third Place=
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Centura def. Ord, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
McCool Junction Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-19, 25-12
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-6, 25-11
Meridian Triangular=
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-14
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16
Mitchell Triangular=
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-20, 25-19
Mitchell def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-21
Mitchell def. Scottsbluff, 12-25, 27-25, 25-21
NCC Tournament=
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 27-25, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Lewiston def. Friend, 0-0
Sterling def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-19
Sterling def. Southern, 25-22, 25-21
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-8
Semifinal=
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15
Randolph Triangular=
Randolph def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-20, 30-28
Randolph def. Wynot, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-22, 25-11
Shelton Triangular=
Cross County def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-16
Shelton def. Cross County, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20
Shelton def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-16
St. Edward Triangular=
St. Edward def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-12
St. Edward def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-12
