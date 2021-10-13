Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong has suspended schools, stock market trading and government services as a typhoon passes to the south. Forecasters say Typhoon Kompasu could cause flooding in low-lying areas as it passes the territory while moving toward China’s Hainan island and Vietnam. The typhoon had winds of 51 miles per hour with stronger gusts Wednesday and was forecast to gradually weaken in the afternoon. Kompasu earlier caused landslides and flash floods in the northern Philippines.