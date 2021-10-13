Washington AG: Facebook gave false info in campaign suit

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a Facebook representative provided false testimony in a lawsuit that accuses the company of violating state campaign finance laws. The Seattle Times reports that in court filings the Democratic attorney general says both the social media giant and its attorneys knew the testimony was false. Ferguson sued Facebook last year, for the second time, alleging the company has “repeatedly and openly” violated state campaign transparency laws by selling political ads without providing legally required details of the spending. The company has argued that Washington’s campaign finance laws are unconstitutional.