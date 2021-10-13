WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds news conference on Nebraska’s reemployment program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to highlight the state's reemployment program—SNAP Next Step.

SNAP Next Step connects families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to reemployment services such as job search coaching and interviewing skills. This program is meant to help Nebraskans achieve higher incomes, more financial independence, and less reliance on government assistance.