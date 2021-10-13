Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from WED 5:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT

2:53 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Cherokee

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Cherokee County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50-55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

