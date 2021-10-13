Wind Advisory until WED 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

O’Brien County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&