Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until WED 1:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 12:54 pm
11:15 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Dickinson

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content