Around Siouxland: Wave of Light

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No Foot Too Small is hosting an event this Friday in Sioux City in honor of children that have been lost through miscarriages.

The 2nd annual Wave of Light event takes place on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Oct. 15. The event will be at Miracle Field in Sioux City, with a start time of 7 p.m.

The event will feature the lighting of candles, open remarks and the reading of names of all the angels represented on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

You can learn more about the event here.