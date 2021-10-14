Skip to Content

Caesars Entertainment, Spiegelworld ink $100M theaters deal

10:32 am National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment and the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on theater and dining projects in three states that will cost nearly $100 million. Caesars tells The Associated Press it has signed a deal with Spiegelworld to create new live theater projects at casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans. The work includes construction of a new theater at Caesars in Atlantic City that incorporates the historic 1929 facade of the former Warner Theater into the project.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content