Davenport Police: Officer shot man who refused to lower gun

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by a Davenport police officer has died.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the officer shot 37-year-old Bobby Klum after he refused to lower his gun during a confrontation on Wednesday.

Authorities said Klum was walking down a Davenport street with a gun to his head when officers arrived. The department said officers tried to defuse the situation but Klum did not comply, and an officer shot him.

Klum was on parole for a sex offender registration conviction from 2017. The officer who shot him has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy anytime there is a police shooting.