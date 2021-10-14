Davenport police: Officer shot man who refused to lower gun

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport police officer shot a man police say was armed and refused police commands to lower his gun. The Quad-City Times reports the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon as police tried to arrest the man on an outstanding warrant. Police say the man refused to give himself up and refused to put down the gun before he was shot. Police say the man was taken to a Davenport hospital, but have given no information on the man’s medical condition or whether he survived. Police say the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy anytime there is a police shooting. Police have not released the names of the man shot or the officer who shot him.