Ex-music professor expected to plead guilty to sex charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Federal court records show that a former University of Michigan violin professor is expected to plead guilty to charges that he transported female minors across state lines for sex. An Oct. 12 court filing says that Stephen Shipps will plead guilty to two felony counts of “coercion of enticement of a minor female” next month. Shipps was placed on paid leave at Michigan in 2018 after former students in Nebraska and North Carolina accused him of sexual misconduct. Last year he was indicted on charges that he transported a minor girl across state lines for the purposes of sex in 2002 while he was on the faculty at Michigan.