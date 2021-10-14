Fall foliage is nearing peak in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Fall is in full swing here in Siouxland, and with the changing of the seasons comes the beauty of the leaves changing color.

In the Midwest, the drought has affected many places. The drought can cause the colors to change more quickly in fall foliage and, that means less time to enjoy the fall colors.

In Sioux City, naturalists at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center say the changing of the leaves is right on track with predictions from the DNR and experts at the nature center, but that may not be the case across all of Siouxland.

"The drought, that can affect how long the leaves stay on the trees. so a drought would make the fall colors leave a lot faster. and short. Then the more windy and rainy days we have that also causes the leaves to fall a lot faster," said Kari Sandage, Naturalist at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Sandage says we are about half way through the foliage process here in Sioux City, and she expects the peak of the fall colors to happen next weekend.