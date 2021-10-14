For first time in a decade, Domino’s same-store sales slip

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza says shortages of cooks, drivers and other staff are pinching sales at its U.S. stores. The world’s largest pizza chain said Thursday its same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at least a year __ dropped 1.9% in the July-September period. It was the first time in a decade that the company’s U.S. same-store sales have fallen. The job hunting site Indeed.com currently lists 14,558 job openings at Domino’s U.S. stores. Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said lack of staff forced some stores to shorten their hours and lengthened delivery times.