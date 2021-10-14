Greece: Storm batters fire-hit island, evacuations ordered

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Evia say several areas ravaged by summer wildfires are being evacuated following the second severe storm in less than a week. Several dozen people were moved out of their homes in the north of the island on Thursday and were making arrangements to stay with friends or at hotel rooms booked by the regional authority. Northern Evia is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Athens and it suffered devastating fires over the summer. The blazes left the area more vulnerable to flash floods. Storms battered the Greek capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruption and some road closures.