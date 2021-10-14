Greece, US expand defense pact in face of Turkey tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Greece are expanding a defense cooperation deal that will grant American forces broader use of bases in that country. Thursday’s deal comes as Greece deals with tensions with its neighbor and fellow NATO member, Turkey. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the expanded agreement in Washington with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Greece is pinning much of its defense strategy on close military cooperation with France and the United States as it remains locked in a dispute with its Turkey over sea and airspace boundaries. Dendias told The Associated Press in an interview the agreement was not against any one country.