Heating companies discuss ways to financially and safely prepare for the colder months ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Energy costs are surging across the country, from heating oil to natural gas. U.S. households could see their heating bills jump this winter.

In an email, Sioux Center Municipal Utilities warned the wholesale price of natural gas is at a multi-year high. The utility says it was able to lock in a "more favorable price" for natural gas in advance but, the utility couldn't lock in all of the natural gas the city will need. So, the utility wants customers "to be prepared for anticipated higher prices this winter."

With nearly half the homes in the United States running on natural gas for heat, people could pay up to 30% or more for heat this winter. That means if the forecast calls for a colder winter, more fuel will be burned to warm homes. That could lead to an expensive winter according to experts in the heating & cooling industry.

"So to save some extra money on your heating bills is to make sure you are getting the full benefit out of your furnace, and that it is operating at its peak efficiency, as intended. And you know, lots of people think servicing a furnace is changing the filter but there are lots of other things you can do as well," said Curt Brodsky, Service Manager at Kalin Heating and Cooling.

As temperatures cool down, more people will fire up their furnaces and, the increase in the price of natural gas isn't the only thing to be concerned about.

After a cooler winter last year, your heating system may need some maintenance before you use your furnace.

"Some of the things you can do is upgrade to a high-efficiency furnace, a lot of the furnaces out there that are older can be 40%, 50%, 60% efficient. A lot of the newer furnaces we have are 96% to 99% efficient, so you can save a lot of money by doing that," said Drew Baker, Residential Manager for CW Suter.

According to Brodsky, another useful way to make sure you are saving money on your heating bill is to seal your air ducts. When ducts are placed in a home often times they are not sealed tightly and air leaks out through holes and poorly connected ducts. This can cause your utility bill to go up significantly. Other ways include making sure you have new filters in your furnace and service your furnace.

"So you know, annual maintenance is recommended on any furnace by us and manufacturers as well. You have to make sure the furnace is burning at the proper rate, and we also do safety checks like carbon monoxide tests on the furnace," said Brodsky.

Although the best way to make sure your home's heating is safe and not costing you extra money is to bring in professionals, there are ways to check your furnace on your own.

"Some of the best things you can do are go outside and check the floors outside, where the exhaust and intake are for the furnace. Check to make sure those are clear of any debris, then you can go inside and turn your thermostat to heat and turn it on and make sure it is running," said Baker.