Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dissolved the lower house of parliament for Japan’s first elections of the pandemic. At stake Oct. 31 will be how Japan faces a potential coronavirus resurgence and revives its battered economy, and if or how Kishida’s government can leave the shadow of the nearly nine years of Abe-Suga rule. Kishida said he is seeking a mandate after being elected by parliament only 10 days ago. He replaced Yoshihide Suga, whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach to the coronavirus. Campaigning begins Tuesday. The ruling coalition won about two-thirds of the chamber in the last election. Japanese opposition parties have struggled for years to win enough votes to form a new government.