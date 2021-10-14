Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time to make their case. A federal judge in Texas ordered United not to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they are seeking a medical or religious exemption from mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. The judge said he was acting because United promise not to act against the unvaccinated employees will expire before he can issue a ruling in the case.