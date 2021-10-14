Lakes Area News: Assembly to inform public on nature projects in Iowa to take place in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - Nature-minded Iowans, who want a say in their local parks, will have an opportunity next week. A special assembly will be put on by the Iowa Department Of Natural Resources to provide an update on ongoing projects.

Regional REAP, or Resource, Enhancement and Protection assemblies, are being held this month throughout the state of Iowa.

The assemblies are required under Iowa law to inform the public of the amount of money available for the DNR program each year and to outline projects that have been completed, as well as to hear ideas for future ones.

Those can include things like trails, river corridor protection, wetland restoration, soil erosion prevention, conservation education and resource inventories.

One of the meetings will be held in northwest Iowa next week. The region 3 REAP Assembly is scheduled for 6:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer.

Region 3 includes Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto and Sioux counties.