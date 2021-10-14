More wind on Friday before a frost chance moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After 11 straight days highs above average in Sioux City, it finally started feeling a little more like fall today with lows in the 30s and highs topping out close to 60.

Tonight won’t be quite as cool as the mid 30s that some of us saw Thursday morning as lows will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and maybe even a few sprinkles.

Those clouds should clear out on Friday although highs will still be a bit below average in the upper 50s to near 60 as a northwest wind will blow at over 20 miles per hour at times.

Friday night into Saturday morning will provide us our next chance of seeing some frost in Siouxland as lows are expected to dip into the mid 30s.

Once we get beyond those chilly temperatures, we’ll see a little warmer weather come our way.

Saturday afternoon will be looking mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The warming continues on Sunday with highs surging into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies and I think we’ll have a repeat performance on Monday as well.

I'll be taking a look into next week and see when conditions start cooling back down tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.