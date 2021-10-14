Nebraska governor relaxes some health care licensing requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order that will let drug counselors, physical therapists and other health professionals practice in their field even if they aren’t licensed in Nebraska.

The order signed Wednesday is aimed at addressing staffing shortages that have grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order is part of an effort to increase the number of health care professionals by relaxing the state’s license requirements. It will remain in effect through the end of the year.

The governor’s office says the order was an extension of his decision to declare a “hospital staffing emergency” in August. That was triggered because of a backlog of largely non-virus patients who put off getting medical treatment earlier in the pandemic.