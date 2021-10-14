Nebraska lawmakers voice support for Kellogg’s worker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seventeen Nebraska lawmakers are voicing support for Kellogg’s cereal workers who are on strike at the company’s Omaha plant and others. The senators sent a letter to Kellogg’s CEO and the company’s labor contract negotiating team to show solidarity with the unionized workers. The letter asks Kellogg’s to continue to work in good faith to ensure that employees are compensated with wages and benefits that match their work and dedication to the company. The letter was signed by 14 Democrats and 17 Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature and spearheaded by state Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief and firefighters’ union president.