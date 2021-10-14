NORFOLK, NE church hosting trunk or treat event to celebrate Halloween

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - St. John's Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska is getting into the spirit of the holidays.

The community will be hosting its 3rd annual trunk or treat to celebrate Halloween. The event will take place in the church parking lot. Children will have the opportunity to go to the trunks of each car in the lot to get candy. Games, a meal, and pumpkin decorating also will be part of the fun.

"We're really looking forward to having the families have a great time, to be able to enjoy a meal, paint a pumpkin and play some games and come home with a whole bunch of candy," said Reverend Randy Rasmussen, the church's Pastor.

The event will be Wednesday, October 27th, from 5 p-m to 7 p-m in the church parking lot.