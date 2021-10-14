Norway’s prime minister present his new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s new prime minister has presented his two-party, center-left minority government a day after a man killed five in a bow-and-arrow attack in a small Norwegian town. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stood Thursday outside the royal palace with his 19-member team that includes 10 women and nine men. The outgoing and incoming governments were greeted by family members and well-wishers and received flowers and Norwegian flags, after formally meeting King Harald V.