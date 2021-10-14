Officials seek cause of Taiwan building fire that killed 46

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Officials in Taiwan are pursuing leads into the cause of a fire in a run-down mixed commercial and residential building in the port city of Kaohsiung in which 46 people were killed and another 41 injured. The building was home to many poor, older and disabled residents, and friends and news reports say it had limited fire extinguishers, an elevator that often didn’t work and piles of debris where the fire burned intensely. Police were questioning someone who allegedly discarded a burning incense coil in a trash can. An electrical fire and a discarded cigarette were also among possible causes reportedly being investigated. The mayor said the investigation would include issues of “administrative responsibility.”