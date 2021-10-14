Omaha violin teacher gets prison for child sex assault

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 79-year-old Omaha violin instructor has been sentenced to up five years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his students from the time she 7 until she was 10. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Michael Godfrey was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court after pleading no contest to sexual assault. Godfrey was arrested in 2019 after his victim, who is now 17, told investigators that Godfrey sexually abused her repeatedly during her violin lessons at his house from 2011 to 2014.