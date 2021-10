Other GOP states urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas ban on most abortion is getting a show of support from 18 states. It comes as clinics and the Biden administration on Thursday waited for a ruling to determine whether the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. can remain in place. Republican state attorneys general from Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma and elsewhere say the Biden administration overstepped by bringing a lawsuit against Texas in their attempt to stop the restrictions. The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. It has been in effect since September.